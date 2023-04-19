Registration for Imagination Station summer camps now open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration for Imagination Station’s summer camps is now open.

Imagination Station says you can navigate through space, get messy, explore magic or even develop a game during summer camp at Toledo’s Science Center. Campers ages six through 13 can sign up for a week, or more, of creative, mind-blowing fun.

Each week is filled with experiments, challenges and projects designed for exploration and discovery.

“Summer break is a time for kids to relax, spend time with their friends and embrace the freedom that comes with youth. But all of that free time can often result in a regression in reading and math skills, known as the summer slide,” said Sloan Eberly Mann, director of educational advancement at Imagination Station. “Imagination Station summer camps are designed to prevent the summer slide and, instead, keep kids engaged in learning while having fun with their peers.”

According to Imagination Station, each camp is a week-long and will costs $250 for members and $275 for non-members. Some Ohio families may qualify for financial assistance.

Imagination Station says the Ohio ACE Program provides qualifying families with a $500 credit per child that can be used to pay for a variety of enrichment activities including summer camp. The program is available for any student between six and 18 years old whose family income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.

The following are the summer camps Imagination Station is offering this year:

Campers ages 6-8

Camper’s Guide to the Galaxy June 5-9; June 12-16; June 19-23 Be an astronaut and navigate through space. Discover rockets and rovers, the solar system and comets before safely returning to Earth.

Super Splatter Science June 26-30; July 3-7; July 10-14 Be a scientist and uncover answers to the world’s questions. It’s a week of ooey gooey fun– where getting messy is the best part of the solution.

NEW: Project: Storytime July 17-21; July 24-28; July 31-August 4 Be an engineer and find solutions for your favorite storybook characters. Fantasy and reality collide when you explore ways to save the Three Little Pigs, Cinderella and Mousetronaut.



Campers ages 9-13

Game On! June 5-9; June 12-16; June 19-23 Be a game developer and have all the fun making and playing games! Learn about programming, tinkering and design while building board, arcade and video games.

Super Splatter Science 2.0 June 26-30; July 3-7; July 10-14 Be a scientist and get ready to experiment with everything! Get ready to have a BLAST exploring the sticky, slimy and sloppy side of science!

NEW: The Science of Magic July 17-21; July 24-28; July 31-August 4 Be a magician and uncover the science behind magic tricks. Discover how objects disappear and fly through the air while performing astonishing feats.



