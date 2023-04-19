Road closures announced for Mercy Health Glass City Marathon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers of the Glass City Marathon announced road closures and delays this weekend.

The marathon will occur throughout Toledo, Ottawa Hills, Sylvania, and Sylvania Township from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, and 4 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Below is a full list of road closures:

SATURDAY | APRIL 22 • 5K

· Bancroft Road Closed (start line)

· 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Secor to Westwood Avenue

· 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Orchard Road to Secor

· Secor Road Closed

· 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Bancroft to West Towerview Blvd

· Douglas Road

· 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. — Closed at East Rocket Drive

· Westwood Avenue Closed

· 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — from Oakwood to Bancroft

· University of Toledo

· 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Various Road Closures throughout Campus

· West Towerview

· West Rocket Drive

· East Rocket Drive

· North Towerview

· Stadium Drive (closed until noon)

SUNDAY | APRIL 23 • MARATHON, HALF, RELAY

SYLVANIA ROAD CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed to traffic on Sunday, April 23, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. as runners pass through the area.

· 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Sylvania Ave, Eastbound traffic closed from King to Corey

· King – No Eastbound turn to Sylvania Ave

· Sylvania – No Eastbound traffic from King Rd to Holland Sylvania

· Farmbrook – Roads throughout Farmbrook closed. Sylvania Twnshp Police will be patrolling to help residents depart if required.

· McCord – Intersections at Sylvania Avenue and the UP Trail will be closed to inbound traffic

· Holland-Sylvania – Intersections at Sylvania Avenue and the UP Trail will be closed to inbound traffic

· Corey – from Sylvania Avenue to Central Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic

OTTAWA HILLS ROAD CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed to traffic on Sunday, April 23, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. as runners pass through the area.

· Saturday | April 22 | 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. — Bancroft from Orchard to University Hills

· Sunday | April 23 • Relay, Marathon, Half Marathon

· Bancroft

· 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Closed between Secor & University Hills

· 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Closed at University Parks Trail to Secor

· Indian – 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Talmadge to Secor

· 6:30 a.m. to -9:15 a.m. – Various roads within Ottawa Hills from Talmadge to Exmoor

· Talmadge – 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – between Indian and Bancroft

· Exmoor – 7:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

· Central – 7:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. from Reynolds to Corey

· Richards – 7:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. — Closed to Northbound traffic from Dorr; allow Southbound

· Hasty – 7:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. from Damascus to Talmadge

· Roads south of Bancroft will have eastbound egress to Edgevale available

TOLEDO

The following streets will be closed to traffic on Sunday,April 23, between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. as runners pass through the area.

· Bancroft Rd (half marathon, marathon & relay start line start line)

· 4:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. Secor to University Hills

· 6:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. — Secor Rd to Parkside

· Dorr St

· 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. — Dorr between Douglas & Parkside, both directions

· Parkside

· 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. — Southbound lane closed

· Douglas Road

· 6:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. — Pelham Rd to Dorr

· Richards Rd

· 7:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Closed to Northbound traffic from Dorr, allow Southbound

· I-475 Corey Rd exit CLOSED – 7:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

· Corey Rd

· 8:15 a.m. to ­10:45 a.m. – Closed between Sylvania & Central

