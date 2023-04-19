Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Anti-trans in sports activist Riley Gaines speaks at UT: Protestors gather outside

By Carli Petrus
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether or not transgender athletes should be included in women’s sports is a hot topic in our country right now.

All-American swimmer, Riley Gaines, has been speaking all over the U.S. about it, including here in Toledo Tuesday night.

Gaines tied for 5th in the nation in 2022 to a transgender athlete competing in the women’s events.

“The NCAA official looks at both Thomas and me and says great job, you know, you guys tied we don’t really account for ties, we have one trophy and that trophy goes to Lia,” said Gaines in her speech Tuesday.

Some Toledo students were happy to hear the message she calls “Saving Women’s Sports.”

“I believe women’s sports should really be protected and I love that she’s using her first amendment, free speech, to speak on that topic,” said University of Toledo student Audree Thompson.

“Personally, this is a topic I’m very interested in,” said another student, Stosh Zasadny.

Other students stayed outside the event to protest.

“As a trans person myself and how strong the LGBTQ community is on this campus we obviously take great offense to this and we don’t want to just stand on the sidelines and just let that happen,” said University of Toledo student Hazel Penrose.

“We all should just live life. Life on this planet is just so short and we should be able to live amongst each other equally, no one’s here to harm each other. There’s no hate, there should be no hate,” said another student, Jeffery Enck.

The protest was completely peaceful.

“We’re not preventing her from speaking in there. That’s why we’re across the street here that’s why we’re in the green,” said Penrose.

Both sides saying they just want their voices heard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen
The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say...
Body of missing teen found in vacant home
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and...
Crews recover body from Maumee River
Bluey is coming to Toledo
Bluey is coming to Toledo!
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
GRAPHIC: TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect

Latest News

April 19th Weather Forecast
April 19th Weather Forecast
Riley Gaines speaking at UT
Swimmer Riley Gaines in Toledo, Protestors gather outside event
4/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
This year's Glass City Marathon is on Sunday April 22 (Source: WTOL)
Road closures announced for Mercy Health Glass City Marathon