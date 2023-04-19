Anti-trans in sports activist Riley Gaines speaks at UT: Protestors gather outside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether or not transgender athletes should be included in women’s sports is a hot topic in our country right now.

All-American swimmer, Riley Gaines, has been speaking all over the U.S. about it, including here in Toledo Tuesday night.

Gaines tied for 5th in the nation in 2022 to a transgender athlete competing in the women’s events.

“The NCAA official looks at both Thomas and me and says great job, you know, you guys tied we don’t really account for ties, we have one trophy and that trophy goes to Lia,” said Gaines in her speech Tuesday.

Some Toledo students were happy to hear the message she calls “Saving Women’s Sports.”

“I believe women’s sports should really be protected and I love that she’s using her first amendment, free speech, to speak on that topic,” said University of Toledo student Audree Thompson.

“Personally, this is a topic I’m very interested in,” said another student, Stosh Zasadny.

Other students stayed outside the event to protest.

“As a trans person myself and how strong the LGBTQ community is on this campus we obviously take great offense to this and we don’t want to just stand on the sidelines and just let that happen,” said University of Toledo student Hazel Penrose.

“We all should just live life. Life on this planet is just so short and we should be able to live amongst each other equally, no one’s here to harm each other. There’s no hate, there should be no hate,” said another student, Jeffery Enck.

The protest was completely peaceful.

“We’re not preventing her from speaking in there. That’s why we’re across the street here that’s why we’re in the green,” said Penrose.

Both sides saying they just want their voices heard.

