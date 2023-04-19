Birthday Club
Toledo to kick off second year of award winning community walking program

'Let's Get Moving' will kick-off with a special event on April 29 in the Ottawa Park Shelter...
'Let’s Get Moving' will kick-off with a special event on April 29 in the Ottawa Park Shelter House.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services has announced it will be kicking off it’s award winning community walking program for its second year.

The City of Toledo says ‘Let’s Get Moving’ was designed to promote health and wellness in the City. Walkers have the option to either participate in 10 bi-weekly walks or 20 weekly walks, whichever provides ample time for participants to achieve their fitness goals.

‘Let’s Get Moving’ will kick-off with a special event on April 29 in the Ottawa Park Shelter House. Health screenings will be available at 10 a.m. and Mayor Kapszukiewicz will start the walk with participants at 11 a.m.

Walks will be held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. covering a distance of anywhere between 0.66 miles and three miles.

“The goal of each walk is to take 6,000 steps or walk three miles,” said the City. “Each week it will become easier to achieve this goal, and participants are encouraged to walk at their own pace and distance. Every step counts!”

The City says participants will experience the numerous health benefits of walking, such as improved muscle strength, flexibility, metabolism and endurance while also creating a sense of community with each other.

According to the City, there will also be celebrity and guest walkers who will lead most of the scheduled 10-week and 20-week programs in one of the neighborhood City parks.

To register, track your progress and find the locations of each walk, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

