Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Two men arrested after narcotics seizure in Antwerp

On April 18, a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 4300 block of Road 230 in...
On April 18, a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 4300 block of Road 230 in Antwerp, Ohio.(Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, along with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two men after a search warrant led to a narcotics seizure.

On April 18, a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 4300 block of Road 230 in Antwerp, Ohio after an investigation into the potential distribution of narcotics.

MAN says during the search, Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of money was seized which led to the arrest of Jimmie Keeler, 61, and Robert Philpot III, 33. During a follow-up investigation, officials seized an additional 480 grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

Keeler and Philpot III were both incarcerated at the Paulding County Jail and are waiting for their initial court appearance where they will face felony drug charges.

PCSO says citizens with information about drug trafficking, or other criminal activity in Paulding County, should call PCSO, visit the MAN Task Force website or stop by your local Sheriff’s office or Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are seeking answers on the whereabouts of 19-year-old D’Marea Thorton. The...
Toledo family pleads for help in finding missing teen
The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say...
Body of missing teen found in vacant home
Toledo Fire and Rescue officials respond to the 1800 block of Summit on April 18, 2023, and...
Crews recover body from Maumee River
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
GRAPHIC: TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect
Bluey is coming to Toledo
Bluey is coming to Toledo!

Latest News

City of Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green to issue microgrants for community improvement
‘Red flags’ gun bill heads to Whitmer’s desk
Minimum Wage
Backers of Ohio minimum wage hike OK’d to gather signatures
Frank Babroski, Vietnam Veteran visits Washington, DC with the Flag City Honor Flight
Flag City Honor Flight Flies Veterans to DC for First Flight of the Season