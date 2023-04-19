Two men arrested after narcotics seizure in Antwerp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, along with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two men after a search warrant led to a narcotics seizure.

On April 18, a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 4300 block of Road 230 in Antwerp, Ohio after an investigation into the potential distribution of narcotics.

MAN says during the search, Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of money was seized which led to the arrest of Jimmie Keeler, 61, and Robert Philpot III, 33. During a follow-up investigation, officials seized an additional 480 grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

Keeler and Philpot III were both incarcerated at the Paulding County Jail and are waiting for their initial court appearance where they will face felony drug charges.

PCSO says citizens with information about drug trafficking, or other criminal activity in Paulding County, should call PCSO, visit the MAN Task Force website or stop by your local Sheriff’s office or Police Department.

