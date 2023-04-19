Woman sentenced in Toledo bar stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee woman was sentenced Wednesday on charges relating to a stabbing at Leroy and Margaret’s Suds and Grub.

According to court documents, Shahnaz Ali was found guilty of two separate cases of felonious assault. Ali pleaded no contest to both cases.

Judge Linda Jennings sentenced Ali to three to four and a half years.

In April 2022, Ali was arrested for stabbing a man in the buttocks while he used a urinal at Leroy and Margaret’s Suds and Grubs.

The victim told TPD he was “attempting to urinate when an unknown female entered the restroom behind him and stabbed him twice before fleeing.” His injuries required stitches.

