419 Day celebration at The University of Toledo brings the community together

From food trucks to fireworks to a family friendly carnival, there was plenty to enjoy
419 Day calls for a pep rally on the main campus of The University of Toledo
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a carnival on campus at The University of Toledo, and it’s appropriately on the date of Northwest Ohio’s area code, April 19th. That makes 4/19 ... “419 Day.”

From food served up by locally owned food trucks like The Falafel King and Detroit Mini Donuts to inflatable axe throwing, everyone in the 419 (and even the adjacent 734) was invited to celebrate.

“This is great. I feel like when you think of Toledo, you don’t really know how good the community really is and just to see everybody out here is really a great scenery,” said Avery Smith, Cornerback for the UT Rockets Football Team.

“It’s really nice. I’m not really on campus that much. I commute, but seeing this many people especially after COVID , I think is pretty cool,” added Alyn Martinez, a UT Junior who grew up on Toledo’s East Side.

Toledo’s Kid Mayor, Gabrielle Mukiira, was also on hand to have some fun and be an ambassador for the area.

“I really tell them it’s fun here. You should come visit and have a great time with your family and friends,” said Mukiira.

Kid reporter, Jaden Jefferson, who became famous on the Ellen Show and Live with Kelly and Ryan, was on hand to enjoy some of the fun while covering the event for his social media channels.

“I think what I love most about the 419 really for me is the diversity of the community because it really is a tight-knit community despite us being a bigger city. I think really everyone knows each other and I like that feeling. So, it’s something you can really only find in Toledo,” said Jefferson.

They’re all spreading the word that the 419 is not just another number.

