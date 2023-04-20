4/20: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

This will be warm and breezy with highs in the low 80s for most. However, a brief shower is possible NW of Toledo, and it’ll be cooler there as well as along the lakeshore. Becoming cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-50s. Periods of rain are expected on Friday with a high in the mid-50s. Rain will continue to fall through Friday night, then a few lingering showers for Saturday with highs again in the mid-50s with breezy conditions. Sunday is expected to be chilly, breezy, and mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s. Monday through Wednesday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies with dry weather and highs in the 50s. Morning frost and freezes are likely all 3 days with lows in the low to mid-30s.

