4/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

4/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mild and breezy, chance of showers by sunrise, lows in the mid to upper 50s. FRIDAY: Rain likely, temperatures falling from the upper 50s into the upper 40s. SATURDAY: Rain showers likely in the morning, chance of rain showers in the afternoon, highs in the mid 50s. SUNDAY: Cool, chance of a few showers (mainly after 11am), highs in the upper 40s.

