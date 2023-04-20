April 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be warm and breezy with another record tying high of 84 degrees. Rain is likely after 10am on Friday with a high in the middle 50s. Morning showers are likely on Saturday with a high in the middle 50s. Sunday is expected to be cool and mostly cloudy with a high in the middle to upper 40s. Monday through Wednesday is expected to bring more sunshine with dry weather and highs in the 50s. There is high potential for morning frost and freezing temperatures.

