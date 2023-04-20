Folds of Honor helps local families of fallen heroes

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Folds of Honor is a national organization that’s helping change lives in our community through educational scholarships.

The scholarships are for spouses and children of fallen or disabled members of the military as well as first responders.

Stephanie Kuhlman and her husband Doug Howard have two sons who are active duty military. Stephanie is a VP at the NAI Harmon group and Doug is a builder. After playing in a golf tournament at Inverness to raise money for the local chapter of Folds of Honor, the two came up with the idea for a fundraiser for the organization. It’s called the Home of the Brave. A Waterville home will provide hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Folds of Honor continue its mission.

“We started going around to our subcontractors and suppliers and we didn’t get a no from anyone, everyone jumped in,” said Jeremey Redfox.

Jeremey is one of them. He’s a local builder.

“Even though he is a friend, at the end of the day, he’s a competitor and he stepped up and said yes to this project. All the way through this we’ve seen that,” said Stephanie Kuhlman, the VP of NAI Harmon Group.

Jeremey volunteered to have his company do the tile work. It’s a project that’s personal to him.

“April 27, 2022, my brother took his own life. He was in the military for 11 years, he did four tours,” said Jeremey. “This is a way to honor my brother.”

Everything from the lot and labor to supplies and other costs have been donated.

“We know we will raise about half million or a little more and it will go to the American interiors chapter of Folds of Honor,” said Stephanie.

It’s money that will in turn help fund educational opportunities for spouses and children from grade school and high school to college and trade school.

“I love the idea that it is not a one and done scholarship. It can follow a child for years and at a significant amount. $5,000. A year helps in a real way.”

Folds of Honor is already at work in the Toledo area, providing scholarships to local spouses and children, including a family from Waterville.

“The mother and two of her children are on scholarship together at BGSU. The impact is local. Families in NW Ohio are being helped by this,” said Stephanie.

It’s a beautiful home with a beautiful story behind it.

“We didn’t realize how much of an impact we could make. It turned out to be bigger than all of us,” said Stephanie.

The house is not on the market yet but it will be soon. If you’re interested in it, keep an eye out for the listing. The home will be finished in early to mid-June.

