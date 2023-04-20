Glass City Metropark to open in June with opening weekend festivities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Metroparks Toledo has announced the opening date of Glass City Metropark and a weekend full of events will be held to celebrate.

Glass City Metropark has undergone renovations over the past few years. Metroparks Toledo says Phase 1 was completed in 2020. That included the installation of the Pavilion and sledding hill. Phase 2 of renovations includes Market Hall, The Ribbon, nature-themed children’s play areas, art installations and three miles of trails.

Metroparks Toledo says opening weekend festivities will begin on June 9 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Following that, at 12 p.m., The Garden by Poco Piatti will have its grand opening inside Market Hall.

On Friday evening, Toledo’s own Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder will headline a free concert on the event lawn adjacent to the Pavilion. The gospel-soul band is made up of family members who have traveled the country to perform at festivals, churches, auditoriums and even opened for Jack White & the Raconteurs in Detroit.

According to Metroparks Toledo, June 10 will begin the inaugural weekend for new park features. Kids can climb the 40-foot-tall Grosbeak Adventure Tower or explore the new Mini Maumee water play and other nature-themed play areas. Then, at 7 p.m., The Ribbon will be open for the first roller skating party of the summer with DJ Folk.

The annual Outdoor Expo will be held on June 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Glass City Metropark. Participants will be able to try kayaking, mountain biking, rock climbing and other activities offered by the Metroparks program staff. The event is free to the public.

Glass City Metropark will be open every day of the year from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

