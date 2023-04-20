Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Kings Island implements chaperone policy starting this weekend

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island. It was the mason amusement park's first day of the season.(Liz Dufour | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Kendall Hyde
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is implementing a chaperone policy starting April 22, according to the amusement park’s Facebook.

Officials say that there has been an increasing number of incidents involving “unruly” and “inappropriate behavior” over the past two years, not only at Kings Island but at other entertainment parks as well.

The latest incident occurred on April 15 when a teenager allegedly brought a gun to the park on its first opening day of the season.

MORE: “Police: At least 1 stabbed at Kings Island Camp Cedar” | “Police: 2 teens facing assault charges after fight broke out at Kings Island Saturday night”

Under the new policy, all guests 15 years old and younger will be required to have a chaperone who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m.

One chaperone may accompany up to 10 guests that are 15 years old or younger per day. If these guests are found inside the park after 4 p.m. without a chaperone, they could be forced to leave.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” park officials wrote.

Two park-goers say the new policy is a sad reality and a “shame.”

“I mean, it was just a friendly atmosphere,” Tom Clarkson said of what Kings Island used to be like. “I mean, everybody got along. I mean, you didn’t have to worry about anything, but everything changed in the last several years.”

Kathryn Grosse Lehman is a grandmother to more than 20 grandkids. She says chaperones are more than needed when dealing with kids and teens.

“It makes me sad that there are so many young people that are lost and have lost their way,” said Grosse Lehman. “I think the world could use the lord and more grandmas.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Gaines speaking at UT
Protesters gather at UT as guest against trans athletes speaks
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Some people living on Indiana Avenue say they want the abandoned home infested with pests to be...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Rodent infested abandoned home on Indiana Avenue
Shahnaz Ali
Woman sentenced in Toledo bar stabbing
State awards Lucas County millions to build new jail site, crews to break ground this year

Latest News

New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With 'The MixTape Tour 2022' Featuring...
New Kids On the Block to kick off ‘The Mixtape Tour’ in Cincy
You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.
Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours
You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.
Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours
The exhibit's short film from Zak Films takes home the gold.
Wood County Museum wins gold for “Utopia” exhibit
Masterworks Chorale performs in June 2019.
Masterworks Chorale of Toledo hosting virtual concert