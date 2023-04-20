Kyoto Ka sushi restaurant reopens 11 months after fire

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The father and son duo at Kyoto Ka are back in business. That’s after a fire in May of 2022 forced the award-winning sushi restaurant to close.

“It’s something that nobody expected,” said Jason Cho, son of Kyoto Ka’s owner Joe Cho. “Yeah, we had to rewire everything. Ceilings, everything.”

Jason explains it took 11 months to reopen because there was no clear cause of the fire. So, they had to replace everything inside the walls from the roof on down.

“What the fire department told us and the investigator told us, they are still not certain what exactly caused it. They’re assuming one of the electric cables got tripped and it caused, started the fire,” said Jason. “Especially because of all the ceilings got smoke on it, so we had to redo all the ceilings, all the electric cable that goes all through the top.”

The smoke damage carried through the vents over to the adjacent business Kidz Watch, which shares the building with Kyoto Ka and other establishments. After a fire restoration company cleaned up the childcare center in May 2022, it was able to reopen within a few weeks.

The timeline proved to be much longer for Kyoto Ka. Yesterday, the restaurant on Central Ave. across from Meijer and Lowes in Sylvania Twp. had a soft opening.

“It’s like a family. Lot of our customers are like a family now,” continued Jason. “Little overwhelmed because we had more customers than we expected, but we catched up pretty quick and it worked out well.”

Today, it’s full steam ahead. Kyoto Ka, which has been in business since 2008, is once again serving up sushi.

