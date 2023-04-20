Latest suspect in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted the 11th suspect implicated in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home.

The grand jury indicted Gabriel Garcia on two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder on Wednesday in the disappearance and deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Affidavits show Garcia is accused of luring, assaulting and kidnapping the boys.

Court records show Toledo Police issued a warrant for Garcia’s arrest on April 10 and had him in custody just days later. Garcia is the latest of nearly a dozen people to be charged in connection to the teens’ disappearance and death.

Police say Wilder and Pittman were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving a party at a cabin at Maumee Bay State Park in a silver SUV from the front main lodge. The hosts had asked the boys to leave because they had a gun on them, according to TPD. Another juvenile set up the ride for Wilder and Pittman, court documents allege. Family members reported the boys missing on Dec. 5.

Just under two weeks later, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, the same day the boys were reported missing. Investigators determined it was a case of arson.

