Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Latest suspect in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens indicted

Gabriel Garcia
Gabriel Garcia(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted the 11th suspect implicated in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home.

The grand jury indicted Gabriel Garcia on two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder on Wednesday in the disappearance and deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Affidavits show Garcia is accused of luring, assaulting and kidnapping the boys.

Court records show Toledo Police issued a warrant for Garcia’s arrest on April 10 and had him in custody just days later. Garcia is the latest of nearly a dozen people to be charged in connection to the teens’ disappearance and death.

Police say Wilder and Pittman were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving a party at a cabin at Maumee Bay State Park in a silver SUV from the front main lodge. The hosts had asked the boys to leave because they had a gun on them, according to TPD. Another juvenile set up the ride for Wilder and Pittman, court documents allege. Family members reported the boys missing on Dec. 5.

Just under two weeks later, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, the same day the boys were reported missing. Investigators determined it was a case of arson.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say...
Search party finds body of missing Toledo teen in abandoned house
Riley Gaines speaking at UT
Protesters gather at UT as guest against trans athletes speaks
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
Missing Bryan man appears at police station, says he left on his own free will
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Shahnaz Ali
Woman sentenced in Toledo bar stabbing

Latest News

4/20: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
4/20: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Tiffin PD says Nathaniel J Stanton, 27, was arrested on one count of pandering sexually...
Tiffin Police arrest man charged with sex crimes involving minor
The road closure will begin on April 24 and is scheduled to remain in place for two weeks.
Part of Central Avenue to close for two weeks for sewer work
Brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
THRILL SEEKERS: Everything coming to Cedar Point in 2023