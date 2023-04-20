Neighborhood Nuisance: Rodent infested abandoned home on Indiana Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Indiana Street have grown tired of dealing with the rodents coming from a neighboring abandoned home.

“All these rodents that are running around here, it’s terrible, it’s very terrible,” says Bruce Jones.

Residents tell 13abc that all types of animals come from the home, crawling under fences into their yards and posing health hazards. “Rats, cats, possums, skunks, groundhogs. You name it. Squatters, you name it,” says Maxine Smith.

Smith has lived next door for years and says the rodents have tainted her experience living on the street.

“We can’t even entertain in our yard for fear of rodents and rats and things running out while we’re entertaining. It’s kind of embarrassing, as well as unhealthy,” says Smith.

“We want it gone. We want this house, gone, or we want the owner to come to take care of the property,” says Smith.

Getting a hold of the owner has been a challenge because the property is owned by an out-of-state LLC, called Iyyov Investment, according to AIRES Lucas County.

The neighbors tell 13abc they’ve called the city and health department, yet nothing has been done. The health department said they would come out this month to monitor the situation.

The city’s demolition department says the home is not currently on the demolition list, but they would review it. 13abc tried to get ahold of the LLC but has not heard back.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, email willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.