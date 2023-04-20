Part of Central Avenue to close for two weeks for sewer work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced that Central Avenue between ProMedica Pkwy. and Upton Avenue will be closed beginning next week for a storm sewer and water line project.

The road closure will begin on April 24 and is scheduled to remain in place for two weeks.

The City says a detour will be established via ProMedica Pkwy. to Upton Avenue in both directions. Access to local businesses within the closure will be maintained from ProMedica Pkwy.

