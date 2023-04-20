Birthday Club
Part of Central Avenue to close for two weeks for sewer work

The road closure will begin on April 24 and is scheduled to remain in place for two weeks.
The road closure will begin on April 24 and is scheduled to remain in place for two weeks.(City of Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced that Central Avenue between ProMedica Pkwy. and Upton Avenue will be closed beginning next week for a storm sewer and water line project.

The road closure will begin on April 24 and is scheduled to remain in place for two weeks.

The City says a detour will be established via ProMedica Pkwy. to Upton Avenue in both directions. Access to local businesses within the closure will be maintained from ProMedica Pkwy.

