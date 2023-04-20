Part of Central Avenue to close for two weeks for sewer work
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced that Central Avenue between ProMedica Pkwy. and Upton Avenue will be closed beginning next week for a storm sewer and water line project.
The road closure will begin on April 24 and is scheduled to remain in place for two weeks.
The City says a detour will be established via ProMedica Pkwy. to Upton Avenue in both directions. Access to local businesses within the closure will be maintained from ProMedica Pkwy.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.