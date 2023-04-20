Suspect arrested in Ohio Statehouse Shooting

Birthday Club
Police find victim of fatal shooting outside Ohio Statehouse
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a suspect in relation to the May 29, 2022, fatal shooting on the Ohio Statehouse lawn.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers alongside the United States Marshal Service and Columbus Division of Police served an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Travon A. Robinson, 17, of Columbus.

Robinson is currently being held on charges at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

