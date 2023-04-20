Taking a look at “Stand Your Ground” laws in light of recent shootings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The recent shootings of Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis, and Peyton Washington have brought attention to “Stand Your Ground” laws, which vary state to state.

“It removed the right or responsibility of someone using a self-defense claim to have to retreat from a scenario. Up until recently the State of Ohio required someone if they had the ability to leave a situation in which they were threatened or felt like they were in great bodily harm, they had to leave the situation. But Ohio got rid of that and said you don’t have to retreat,” said attorney Kurt Bruderly.

However, you can’t just open fire at anyone.

“Defense of others is just like self-defense, but defense of property is not something you can claim self defense for. So if someone is in your backyard vandalizing your car it doesn’t give you the right to open fire on them. it wouldn’t be a self-defense claim,” said Bruderly.

In order to claim “Stand Your Ground” self-defense, you have to be in imminent danger or have the firm belief that you will be hurt or killed if you don’t defend yourself.

“If someone is looking at you funny, you can’t shoot them in self-defense. Even if someone is saying I’m going to do X, Y, and Z to you that is not imminent fear of bodily death or harm, that is a threat and it wouldn’t give you the right to use deadly force as self0defense, so you need to be in that position that the harm is at your door step,” said Bruderly.

It can be challenging to know if your use of force is legal.

“It’s actually very tricky and I have this problem all the time with my clients. If you use self-defense and you harm or kill someone. whether you think it’s justified or not, or really even if the police thing it’s justified or not, they will probably charge you with a crime, whether that’s felonious assault if you use a weapon or even murder if someone passes away from it,“ said Bruderly, “then the court system and grand juries decide whether or not your self-defense claim is justified. They don’t make those decisions on the law enforcement level and you certainly can’t make it yourself.”

Bruderly’s advice?

“If you have the ability to walk away you should. If you choose to use deadly force, 9 times out of 10 you will get charged with a homicide. You will get arrested, you will be held in jail. Even if you believe you are fully justified, the use of deadly force for any reason will change your life and will change the other person’s life forever,” said Bruderly.

If you aren’t sure about your rights under Stand Your Law, Bruderly suggests speaking with a local attorney.

