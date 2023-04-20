THRILL SEEKERS: Everything coming to Cedar Point in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With opening day at “America’s rockin’ roller coast” just around the corner, thrill seekers are gearing up for another season of rides, food and fun.

The park has seen a number of renovations and additions ahead of it’s May 6 opening day, leaving even veteran guests something new to look forward to.

Wild Mouse

Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster, curated for the young and young-at-heart, is a nod to the original Wild Mouse, closed in 1963.

The ride features six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car, making the rider part of the adventure as you twist and dive through your quest to capture the cheese.

The Wild Mouse’s free-form spinning journey will take you along 1,312 feet of orange track, reaching heights of 52 feet and speeds of 35 MPH.

Height requirements for the newest coaster is 48 inches alone, or 42 inches when accompanied by a supervising companion.

Grand Pavilion

The original Grand Pavilion, opened in 1888, marked the center of entertainment for summertime visitors.

Cedar Point's Grand Pavilion looks stunning from the beach but the reverse views of Lake Erie are going to be EVEN MORE breathtaking.🤩 pic.twitter.com/Nb72Wbn2KE — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) March 15, 2023

The new and modern version, featuring many characteristics of the original, will house a new restaurant, a waterfront bar, indoor and outdoor seating and viewing decks of Cedar Point and Lake Erie.

According to Cedar Point’s website, food at the restaurant will feature items not found anywhere else in the park, plus traditional favorites everyone can enjoy.

The Boardwalk

A collection of family rides, including two relocated with a refresh, join the Wild Mouse on The Boardwalk.

Matterhorn and Scrambler, renamed the Atomic Scrambler, will join Giant Wheel, Troila, Dodgem, GateKeeper, WindSeeker and The Tiki Twirl, renamed as the classic Calypso.

Frontier Festival

The annual Frontier Festival returns May 25 through June 28, bringing with it live bands, character entertainment, activities, games, crafts and more.

Our favorite part? Specialty food items will leave your mouth watering and sipping on craft brews, spiked seltzers and signature cocktails is sure to bring you back for more!

CoasterMania!

Roller coaster fanatics will come from far and wide to celebrate CoasterMania! on June 2.

The annual gathering features exclusive early morning ride times, a delicious dinner, a Lake Erie cruise around the Point, a Q&A session and even MORE ride time after park close.

Tickets are limited - so grab them while you can! Special overnight rates at hotels are available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.