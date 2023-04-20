Birthday Club
Tiffin Police arrest man charged with sex crimes involving minor

Tiffin PD says Nathaniel J Stanton, 27, was arrested on one count of pandering sexually...
Tiffin PD says Nathaniel J Stanton, 27, was arrested on one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.(Seneca County Jail)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin Police have arrested a man who is charged with sex crimes involving a minor.

Tiffin PD says Nathaniel J Stanton, 27, was arrested on one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, which is a second degree felony.

The case originated from a Cybertip that was sent to Tiffin PD detectives showing an unknown person had distributed the illegal materials via the social media application Kik.

According to Tiffin PD, further investigation led detective’s to Stanton’s home and to him as the prime suspect.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Stanton’s residence near the end of last year and seized several electronic devices for analysis. The devices were sent out for forensic analysis and Tiffin PD received the downloads this week.

After reviewing the downloads, investigators discovered numerous additional images and videos of suspected Child Sexual Assault Materials. Due to the nature of the CSAM, Tiffin PD detectives and the Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to place Stanton into custody and charge him.

Tiffin PD says during the initial part of the case, detectives were also able to connect with Stanton on another social media app and during the conversation, Stanton sent illicit photos an undercover officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

The case will be forwarded to the County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Additional charges are expected to be served in the near future.

