4/21: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast

Cool with showers this weekend, but there will be dry times.
4/21: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain will continue this afternoon as temperatures drop from the low 50s into the 40s. More rain for tonight, especially along and east of I-75. Steady rain will continue into early Saturday. Beyond that, scattered showers for the afternoon and early evening and highs in the mid-50s. Sunday will be cooler with partly sunny skies, a few isolated showers, and highs in the upper 40s. Monday through Thursday next week is expected to bring a calm weather pattern with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s, but temps will be cooler near the lakeshore on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance for a morning freeze on Monday and frost is likely Tuesday morning.

