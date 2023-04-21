African Safari Wildlife Park donates $2,000 to wildlife organizations

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) -African Safari Wildlife Park celebrates Earth Day by donating a total of $2,000 to 10 organizations committed to conserving wildlife and the environment.

The following organizations, which were selected by park employees, will receive $200:

• Back to the Wild, Castalia, Ohio – dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation and release

• The Bee Conservancy, New York, New York – dedicated to protecting bees around the world

• Black Swamp Conservancy, Pemberville, Ohio – dedicated to preserving natural habitats and family farms in northwest Ohio

• Central Coast Bats, Paso Robles, California – dedicated to conserving bats along the central California coast through research and community outreach

• Gibbon Conservation Center, Santa Clarita, California – dedicated to conserving, studying and caring for gibbons

• Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Orlando, FL – dedicated to protecting giraffe throughout Africa

• Lake Erie Foundation, Lakeside, Ohio – dedicated to sustaining and protecting the waters of Lake Erie

• Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary, Nanyuki, Kenya – dedicated to reintroducing the critically endangered mountain bongo to the wild

• North American Invasive Species Management Association, Monona, Wisconsin – dedicated to implementing management programs that prevent the detrimental environmental impacts of nonnative species

• WildAid, San Francisco, California – dedicated to combatting the illegal wildlife trade

The contributions come from African Safari Wildlife’s nonprofit organization Guardian of Wildlife. The nonprofit promotes and supports wildlife conservation and has donated more than $26,000 to nonprofit organizations globally since 2016. Donations to Guardians of Wildlife can be made at www.africansafariwildlifepark.com/donate.

