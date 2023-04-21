Birthday Club
April 21st Weather Forecast

Rain Returns, Cooler Pattern Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely today as temperatures drop into the low 50s. Showers are likely tonight especially along and east of I-75. Rain is expected to continue into early Saturday. Beyond that, just a few isolated showers are possible later in the afternoon and early evening. Highs are expected to be in the middle 50s. Sunday will be colder with a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Monday through Thursday next week is expected to bring a calm weather pattern with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will stay in the low to middle 50s. There is a good chance for a morning freeze on Monday and possibly a frost on Tuesday morning.

