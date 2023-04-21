Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed man

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023, as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators are communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they are trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Gaines speaking at UT
Protesters gather at UT as guest against trans athletes speaks
Some people living on Indiana Avenue say they want the abandoned home infested with pests to be...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Rodent infested abandoned home on Indiana Avenue
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Shahnaz Ali
Woman sentenced in Toledo bar stabbing
State awards Lucas County millions to build new jail site, crews to break ground this year

Latest News

FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
Former Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be freed
FILE - Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed,...
Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies