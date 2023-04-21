Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

BGSU students practice mindfulness through gardening

By JD Pooley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Students with the Chapman learning community on the campus of Bowling Green State University have the pandemic to thank.

“There were very negative days that we’re experiencing on campus as a community as a nation and as a world in a relationship to the pandemic,” said Brett Holden, director of the Chapman Learning Community when reflecting on the early days of the pandemic.

Holden saw an opportunity to teach and heal.

“Having the members of Kohl Hall plant a plant and raise it within their rooms to short of shift the focus away from the suffering and the anxiety associated with the pandemic to life.”

With that Holden created a plant science class within the learning center. He connected the plant science class with the preexisting community garden on campus.

“We would create the class project, which would be the development of about a thousand plants,” Holden said, inside of Kohl Hall.

Once the plants germinate from inside the hall they are transplanted to the community garden where the plants will grow and eventually be given out at the Falcon Food Pantry located on campus.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in the 800 block of Vance Street is near where family members of D’Marea Thorton say...
Search party finds body of missing Toledo teen in abandoned house
Riley Gaines speaking at UT
Protesters gather at UT as guest against trans athletes speaks
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
Missing Bryan man appears at police station, says he left on his own free will
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Shahnaz Ali
Woman sentenced in Toledo bar stabbing

Latest News

Students with the Chapman learning community on the campus of Bowling Green State University...
BGSU students practice mindfulness through gardening
4/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Stephanie Kuhlman and her husband Doug Howard are holding a fundraiser for Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor helps local families of fallen heroes
Folds of Honor is a national organization that’s helping change lives in our community through...
Folds of Honor helps local families of fallen heroes