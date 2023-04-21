BGSU students practice mindfulness through gardening

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Students with the Chapman learning community on the campus of Bowling Green State University have the pandemic to thank.

“There were very negative days that we’re experiencing on campus as a community as a nation and as a world in a relationship to the pandemic,” said Brett Holden, director of the Chapman Learning Community when reflecting on the early days of the pandemic.

Holden saw an opportunity to teach and heal.

“Having the members of Kohl Hall plant a plant and raise it within their rooms to short of shift the focus away from the suffering and the anxiety associated with the pandemic to life.”

With that Holden created a plant science class within the learning center. He connected the plant science class with the preexisting community garden on campus.

“We would create the class project, which would be the development of about a thousand plants,” Holden said, inside of Kohl Hall.

Once the plants germinate from inside the hall they are transplanted to the community garden where the plants will grow and eventually be given out at the Falcon Food Pantry located on campus.

