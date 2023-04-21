Birthday Club
Competitive eating G.O.A.T. Joey Chestnut coming to Toledo in May

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the...
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Friday, July 1, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The greatest competitive eater of all time, Joey Chestnut, will grace Fifth Third Field on Saturday May 27.

The Toledo Mud Hens announced Friday that Chestnut will take part in a pregame meet & greet, down as much ice cream and cotton candy in a combined two minutes as he can and host a celebrity eating competition during the game against the Rochester Red Wings.

Chestnut holds 50+ world records in competitive eating, including consuming 76 hot dogs during the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Tickets and more information available here.

