Competitive eating G.O.A.T. Joey Chestnut coming to Toledo in May

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The greatest competitive eater of all time, Joey Chestnut, will grace Fifth Third Field on Saturday May 27.

The Toledo Mud Hens announced Friday that Chestnut will take part in a pregame meet & greet, down as much ice cream and cotton candy in a combined two minutes as he can and host a celebrity eating competition during the game against the Rochester Red Wings.

Chestnut holds 50+ world records in competitive eating, including consuming 76 hot dogs during the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Tickets and more information available here.

