Construction to close part of Monroe Street Wednesday evening

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Steet between Main Street and Richard Becker Place will be closed Wednesday evening for construction.

The City of Sylvania says on April 26, the designated stretch of Monroe Street will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. According to the City, during the closure, a detour will be posted utilizing Main Street, Maplewood Avenue and Judi Young Lane.

Anyone with questions regarding the closure can contact the City of Sylvania Department of of Public Services at 419-855-8965.

