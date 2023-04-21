Construction to close part of Monroe Street Wednesday evening

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Steet between Main Street and Richard Becker Place will be closed Wednesday evening for construction.

The City of Sylvania says on April 26, the designated stretch of Monroe Street will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. According to the City, during the closure, a detour will be posted utilizing Main Street, Maplewood Avenue and Judi Young Lane.

Anyone with questions regarding the closure can contact the City of Sylvania Department of of Public Services at 419-855-8965.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.