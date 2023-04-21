Birthday Club
Federal lawsuit filed against City of Akron for use of excessive force during Jayland Walker protests

Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker(Source: WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A lawsuit was filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against the City of Akron for their alleged use of excessive force during protests of the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker.

The lawsuit filed by the Akron Bail Fund, a non-profit organization composed of peaceful protestors, claims the city violated constitutional rights of peaceful protestors following Walker’s death.

A special grand jury selected by the Ohio attorney general declined to indict the eight officers that shot and killed Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop that led to a police chase.

RELATED: Grand jury declines to indict Akron officers in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

The lawsuit says the city started its unconstitutional practices and policies in July 2022 when protests first began, which included the implementation of a curfew in the city.

The lawsuit alleges that Akron police officials “indiscriminately assaulted and teargassed” protesters, including an incident on April 19, 2023.

Police officials previously said a member in the group of protestors allegedly threw rocks and bottles from the crowd.

RELATED: Akron police disperse chemical irritant spray on Jayland Walker protesters

19 News obtained a full copy of the lawsuit filed against the City of Akron, which can be viewed in full below:

Jayland Walker shooting: Read the latest 19 News coverage
Protests break out in Akron following grand jury decision in Jayland Walker death
Northeast Ohio reacts after grand jury issues no-bill in Jayland Walker case
'Miscarriage of justice': Jayland Walker's family heartbroken after no-bill issued in police shooting
Akron schools, businesses announce closures following grand jury decision
Ohio lawmaker asks DOJ to investigate after Jayland Walker grand jury fails to indict

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

