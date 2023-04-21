Federal lawsuit filed against City of Akron for use of excessive force during Jayland Walker protests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A lawsuit was filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against the City of Akron for their alleged use of excessive force during protests of the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker.

The lawsuit filed by the Akron Bail Fund, a non-profit organization composed of peaceful protestors, claims the city violated constitutional rights of peaceful protestors following Walker’s death.

A special grand jury selected by the Ohio attorney general declined to indict the eight officers that shot and killed Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop that led to a police chase.

The lawsuit says the city started its unconstitutional practices and policies in July 2022 when protests first began, which included the implementation of a curfew in the city.

The lawsuit alleges that Akron police officials “indiscriminately assaulted and teargassed” protesters, including an incident on April 19, 2023.

Police officials previously said a member in the group of protestors allegedly threw rocks and bottles from the crowd.

19 News obtained a full copy of the lawsuit filed against the City of Akron, which can be viewed in full below:

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for comment.

