Feel Good Friday: Introducing Bob the Beagle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a new family member at the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center (FCAPC) in Toledo. His name is Bob. Bob the Beagle. And he is a simple man, who enjoys the simple pleasures.

“He’s just kinda living his life,” laughed CEO, Dr. Christie Jenkins. “We did 2.5 years of training with Bob during the pandemic. I think the kids will just love him.”

Bob, who lives with Dr. Jenkins, is taking over as the FCAPC’s therapy dog. He replaces Nala, who worked with child and adult clients for nearly a decade before her retirement this month.

Dr. Jenkins describes Bob as innately perfect for the job.

“I think he just has a sense. Say, for instance, (if) my kids are sad or hurt or whatever, he’ll go and lay by them,” she said.

The FCAPC serves as many as 50,000 clients per year, and Dr. Jenkins says the benefit of having a therapy animal like Nala has been immeasurable.

“She was such an incredible adjunct to treatment,” Dr. Jenkins explained. “Folks might not necessarily want to tell us their trauma, but they might lift Nala’s ear and tell her what happened.”

And now that it’s Bob’s turn to take the leash, and bring that kind of comfort with his own signature charm.

