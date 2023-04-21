Birthday Club
How to invest your tax refund

There are more investment options than just the stock market
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tax day has come and gone. If you’re getting a refund, you may be trying to decide what to do with that money.

It might be tempting to take that refund from Uncle Sam and begin considering investing.

Daniel Finkel, a financial advisor with Savage Associates, says when it comes to investing, it’s important to invest in the ‘what ifs’ first. Have three to six months of expenses saved up in case something unplanned happens.

Once that crucial step is complete, Finkel says it’s time to consider return investing.

Finkel says it’s important to be intentional and know how you want to spend your money and how long you want to put it away. The length of time will determine how aggressive you can be. “If we’re investing for a short period of time, we have to be very careful. If we’re investing for something that’s five, seven, ten years down the road, we can afford to be more aggressive.”

Finkel says, it’s important to know you have more options than just the stock market. There are options like certificates of deposit, which he says are the most secure, and short-term bond funds.

“Although they can fluctuate in value, they don’t fluctuate in value like the stock market does.”

It’s important to know, however risk and return are inseparable.

“The great challenge we always have is we want to make as much money as we can, with taking as little risk as we can.”

