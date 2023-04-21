Local organization aims to help kids aging out of foster care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and a local organization is looking to help young adults who have aged out of the foster care system learn how to live on their own.

The Ohana Project provides support for those over the age of 18.

“They normally come out of care lacking a lot of the skill sets in a normal households have obtained through their parents such as cooking, cleaning, driving, prom, registering for school, graduating high school,” said Ohana Project CEO Ashley Mills.

Mills started the program with her husband in 2020, accepting their first participant three months after the world went into lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I myself went into foster care as a teenager and I realized really quicky a lot of people do foster care for a paycheck. The house I was in, the parents that were there did not even speak to the kids that were in care,” said Mills.

According to Mills, 30-35 kids age out of the foster care system in Lucas County each year. So far, The Ohana Project has worked with about 20 of them.

“When I needed this help it was a time very stressful, very unknown what would happen in my future. When they came to me, they came to me with this help unlike anything I’ve seen in my life,” said Ohana Project participant Zion Harrison, “as the saying goes, Ohana means family and I feel like they are real true family.”

In addition to teaching life skills, the Ohana Project also connects young adults to the Ohio BRIDGES program, which provides help with housing and employment until they’re 21 years old.

“The goal for this program is to step them into their independence, it gives them the housing that they need and it gives them the time to start making the progress toward being on their own and so we help get them BRIDGES eligible if they aren’t eligible coming out of care,” said Mills.

But with the Ohana Project, Mills hopes the family bond can last a lifetime.

“We’re hoping one day we can look back and see their kids as grandchildren,” said Mills.

Biggby Coffee has partnered with the Ohana Project to raise money for the organization. A manager tells 13abc there are fundraisers planned for May.

