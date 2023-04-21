Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local organization aims to help kids aging out of foster care

The Ohana Project provides support for those over the age of 18
By Zain Omair
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and a local organization is looking to help young adults who have aged out of the foster care system learn how to live on their own.

The Ohana Project provides support for those over the age of 18.

“They normally come out of care lacking a lot of the skill sets in a normal households have obtained through their parents such as cooking, cleaning, driving, prom, registering for school, graduating high school,” said Ohana Project CEO Ashley Mills.

Mills started the program with her husband in 2020, accepting their first participant three months after the world went into lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I myself went into foster care as a teenager and I realized really quicky a lot of people do foster care for a paycheck. The house I was in, the parents that were there did not even speak to the kids that were in care,” said Mills.

According to Mills, 30-35 kids age out of the foster care system in Lucas County each year. So far, The Ohana Project has worked with about 20 of them.

“When I needed this help it was a time very stressful, very unknown what would happen in my future. When they came to me, they came to me with this help unlike anything I’ve seen in my life,” said Ohana Project participant Zion Harrison, “as the saying goes, Ohana means family and I feel like they are real true family.”

In addition to teaching life skills, the Ohana Project also connects young adults to the Ohio BRIDGES program, which provides help with housing and employment until they’re 21 years old.

“The goal for this program is to step them into their independence, it gives them the housing that they need and it gives them the time to start making the progress toward being on their own and so we help get them BRIDGES eligible if they aren’t eligible coming out of care,” said Mills.

But with the Ohana Project, Mills hopes the family bond can last a lifetime.

“We’re hoping one day we can look back and see their kids as grandchildren,” said Mills.

Biggby Coffee has partnered with the Ohana Project to raise money for the organization. A manager tells 13abc there are fundraisers planned for May.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Gaines speaking at UT
Protesters gather at UT as guest against trans athletes speaks
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Shahnaz Ali
Woman sentenced in Toledo bar stabbing
State awards Lucas County millions to build new jail site, crews to break ground this year
Some people living on Indiana Avenue say they want the abandoned home infested with pests to be...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Rodent infested abandoned home on Indiana Avenue

Latest News

Thousands of runners filled the streets to take part in the Glass City Marathon.
Road closures announced for Mercy Health Glass City Marathon
House fire Toledo
Three house fires break out Friday morning
April 21 Toledo fires
April 21 Toledo fires
Brown bears at the Toledo Zoo
Finds in the 419 - Kodiak Ridge