Lucas County Canine Care and Control hosts Kelly Cup Pups

The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is reducing adoption fees and Lucas County dog...
The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is reducing adoption fees and Lucas County dog licenses for adoptable dogs over six months until the tournament’s first round is finished.(Lucas County Canine Care and Control)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are in the Kelly Cup, which means the time has come for Kelly Cup Pups.

The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is reducing adoption fees and Lucas County dog licenses for adoptable dogs over six months until the tournament’s first round is finished.

Adoption fees will temporarily be $25 for the first round, $15 for the second round, and $5 for the third round. If the Walleye makes the final round, adoption fees will be free.

The adoption fees include initial vaccinations; a registered microchip; heartworm testing and prevention; parasite prevention, spaying, and neutering.

As of Friday, over 87 dogs and puppies are looking for homes at the LC4 Canine Care Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

