Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing man in car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a man who is now facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a man in his car last weekend.

TPD says Alton Reid, 30, was arrested on April 21 and was charged with murder.

According to TPD, on April 16, officers were dispatched to an accident at Central and Jackman. Shortly after, the officers were dispatched to two gunshot victims who had arrived at a local hospital.

Police say Levell Saunders, 34, and a 32-year-old woman were reportedly shot in their vehicle and they attempted to drive themselves to the hospital when Saunders crashed the vehicle. Family members of the victims then arrived and drove Saunders and the passenger to the hospital.

According to TPD, Saunders died at the hospital and the 32-year-old woman is currently in stable condition.

A crime scene was located on the 3800 block of Upton. Detectives responded to the scene and opened an investigation into the shooting.

