Sick of litter, neighbors organize cleanups

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Litter is a problem in plenty of places across the city. Some are so sick of seeing it, they’re taking matter -- and trash -- into their own hands.

“I just get really tired of looking at it, and kind of defeated, you know, that we have such a problem with the litter,” said Andrew Larsen, who lives in the Old West End.

Larsen took over organizing cleanups for the neighborhood last year. His group participated in the Keep Toledo / Lucas County Beautiful Litter League competition, collecting 90 bags of trash in nine outings over the summer.

Larsen isn’t the only neighbor taking action.

“A few of my neighbors and I, we’ve decide to take the initiative to start picking up the litter,” said Laure Hammond, a resident in the Old West End Cushing Utopia Addition. “It started with me going door to door, setting up a meeting here at Kent Branch Library just to organize a neighborhood cleanup.”

Her motivation: creating a more beautiful world for her 12 grandchildren.

“This is our Earth. We’re leaving this behind for our grandchildren,” Hammond said. “I would love for them to be able to play safely in all this beautiful green space, and it’s going to start with us being responsible for ourselves and our own actions.”

According to the Executive Director of Keep Toledo / Lucas County Beautiful Adam Cassi, their efforts could have a compound effect.

“Once an area’s got litter in it, people are more likely to litter there. But the opposite as true. If an area is clean, if it seems like the community is taking pride in their neighborhood, their park, it is easier to keep clean,” Cassi said.

