Three house fires break out Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews were traveling from one house fire to another as multiple vacant homes were engulfed in flames Friday morning.

The first fire started around 4 a.m. on the corner of Junction and Buckingham. As they were finishing up getting that blaze under control, another one was called on the 900 block of Orchard.

Several of the crews left to go put that fire out. At 6:20 a.m., yet another was called in on the 400 block of Raymer.

The homes on Orchard and Buckingham were both unoccupied.

