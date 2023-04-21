Toledo Buffalo Soldiers to host free Motorcycle Safety Course

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As motorcycle season approaches, The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers will be hosting a free motorcycle safety course for all riders in the area.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety class will include tips for riding safely in a group, entering and exiting highways, low speed control as well as other safety tips for both riders and passengers.

The course will take place on April 22 at 10 a.m. at The Venues located at 540 South Saint Claire St. Organizers say the class will run for about two hours.

Participants will also receive a certificate of completion, which can be turned in to some insurance companies for a discount on coverage.

Organizers say there will also be a bike blessing after the lesson at the Greater New Psalmist Baptist Church.

