Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers to host free Motorcycle Safety Course

The course will take place on April 22 at 10 a.m. at The Venues located at 540 South Saint...
The course will take place on April 22 at 10 a.m. at The Venues located at 540 South Saint Claire St.(KTTC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As motorcycle season approaches, The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers will be hosting a free motorcycle safety course for all riders in the area.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety class will include tips for riding safely in a group, entering and exiting highways, low speed control as well as other safety tips for both riders and passengers.

The course will take place on April 22 at 10 a.m. at The Venues located at 540 South Saint Claire St. Organizers say the class will run for about two hours.

Participants will also receive a certificate of completion, which can be turned in to some insurance companies for a discount on coverage.

Organizers say there will also be a bike blessing after the lesson at the Greater New Psalmist Baptist Church.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Gaines speaking at UT
Protesters gather at UT as guest against trans athletes speaks
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Some people living on Indiana Avenue say they want the abandoned home infested with pests to be...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Rodent infested abandoned home on Indiana Avenue
Shahnaz Ali
Woman sentenced in Toledo bar stabbing
State awards Lucas County millions to build new jail site, crews to break ground this year

Latest News

4/21: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
4/21: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
The event will take place on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of National...
Wood County Dog Shelter to hold one-day adoption event
State funds for new Lucas Co. jail, body of missing Toledo teen found and the Mercy Health...
13abc Week in Review: April 21, 2023
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the...
Competitive eating G.O.A.T. Joey Chestnut coming to Toledo in May