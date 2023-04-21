TPD: Teen in critical condition in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam and Clifton Rd., just off Richards Rd. According to TPD, the victim was shot outside of their home and went inside for shelter. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time. Witnesses tell 13abc kids saw the shooting happen. 13abc remains on the scene to learn more. Those with information can report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

