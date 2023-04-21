Birthday Club
University of Findlay equestrian students take exams, prepare for annual horse sale

By JD Pooley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - University of Findlay equestrian students spent the day at Western Farms, part of the university’s campus, just south of town, taking exams and prepping for their annual horse sale.

The sale provides students with a unique opportunity to gain real-world experience in running and assembling an equine event of this magnitude. The event is spearheaded by the University’s equine marketing class, which consisted of 21 students who took on various roles in getting the horse sale ready.

Students leave with hands-on experience and a better understanding of what it takes to organize an event like this.

With a team of 21 students working together, each student played a critical role in the success of the event, from the video team to the catalog team, sales assistants, and social media team.

University of Findlay’s 18th annual horse sale will be on Saturday, April 29.

Visit Findlay’s Spring Horse Sale webpage, the Western Equestrian Programs Facebook page, or call 419-434-4656 for updates on the sale, virtual access, sale catalog, videos, photos, featured horses, and more.

To learn more about UF’s Equestrian Studies Programs, visit the Equestrian Studies webpage.

State awards Lucas County millions to build new jail site, crews to break ground this year

