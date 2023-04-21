Birthday Club
UToledo Research aims to mitigate algal bloom impacts on inland water supplies

UToledo received a $1.5 million grant for the research.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Researchers at the University of Toledo have received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to develop methods of monitoring and mitigating toxic algae in inland bodies of water.

While Lake Erie is most well-known for the harmful algal blooms, the algae can also grow in Maumee River, impacting reservoirs that draw water from the river.

“When we have a big bloom going on in the Maumee River that definitely affects the water quality at the treatment plant,” said Project Leader Dr. Youngwoo Seo.

The researchers have already had success on Lake Erie. Over the next three years, they aim to adapt those methods for inland water sources, creating a monitoring system and using algaecides and bacteria to eat away at the toxic algae.

“That will actually reduce the water treatment costs. At the same time, we can also produce more safe, high water quality water,” Seo said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

