13abc Week in Review: April 21, 2023
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Search party finds body of missing Toledo teen in abandoned house
- GRAPHIC: TPD releases footage in fatal police shooting of teen robbery suspect
- 5th person arrested in Monroe woman’s murder
- State awards Lucas County millions to build new jail site, crews to break ground this year
- Protesters gather at UT as guest against trans athletes speaks
- ‘Red flags’ gun bill heads to Whitmer’s desk
- Road closures announced for Mercy Health Glass City Marathon
- 419 Day celebration at The University of Toledo brings the community together
- $252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
