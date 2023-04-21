Wood County Dog Shelter to hold one-day adoption event

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County Commissioners Craig LaHote, Theodore H. Bowlus, and Doris I. Herringshaw have announced the Wood County Dog Shelter is holding a one-day adoption event.

At the event, which will take place on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the dog adoption fee of $75 will be waived as a way to encourage adoptions. Organizers say adopters will still need to purchase a 2023 Wood County Dog License for $14.

Adopters will also leave the shelter with a 2023 Dog Park membership and a goodie bag for their new furry friend.

According to organizers, the event is being held in recognition of National Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet Day which helps raise awareness for the thousands of animals waiting for their forever homes in shelters across the nation.

To learn more about the dogs available for adoption, click here or visit the Wood County Dog Shelter at 1912 E. Gypsy Lane in Bowling Green.

