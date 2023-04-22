Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/22: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Weekend scattered showers; early week frost/freeze concerns
Scattered showers both days this weekend, then frost/freeze concerns return early next week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The gardens will get some needed rain on this Earth Day, as scattered showers return this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s and a SSW breeze. Most of the pavement should be dry for the Glass City Marathon tomorrow, though off-and-on-rain returns again by the afternoon. Low temps at/below freezing will become a concern for gardeners and growers again Monday/Tuesday, then it’s a quiet and gradual run back near 60F (minus lakeshore locations) to close out the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responded to a call of a person shot on Clifton and Amsterdam Rd.
TPD: 17-year-old fatally shot in southwest Toledo
TPD says Alton Reid, 30, was arrested on April 21 and was charged with murder.
Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing man in car
Some people living on Indiana Avenue say they want the abandoned home infested with pests to be...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Rodent infested abandoned home on Indiana Avenue
Riley Gaines speaking at UT
Protesters gather at UT as guest against trans athletes speaks
FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

Latest News

Scattered showers both days this weekend, then frost/freeze concerns return early next week....
4/22: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
4/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/21/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
4/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast