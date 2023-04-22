4/22: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

The gardens will get some needed rain on this Earth Day, as scattered showers return this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s and a SSW breeze. Most of the pavement should be dry for the Glass City Marathon tomorrow, though off-and-on-rain returns again by the afternoon. Low temps at/below freezing will become a concern for gardeners and growers again Monday/Tuesday, then it’s a quiet and gradual run back near 60F (minus lakeshore locations) to close out the week.

