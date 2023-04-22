Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/22: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A consistent pattern with frosty mornings and brief afternoon showers.
4/22: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: An evening shower or sprinkle, then clearing skies and colder late with lows in the mid-30s. SUNDAY: Patchy AM frost, otherwise partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and highs near 50. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold Sunday with frost likely and a freeze for some, lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: More frost and another freeze are likely Tuesday AM with lows in the low 30s, then partly sunny the rest of the day with a few afternoon showers and highs in the mid-50s. Partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with frost possible both mornings and then highs around 60, but it’ll be 5-10 degrees cooler near Lake Erie. Mostly sunny Friday, highs in the mid-60s. Steady rain returns next Saturday with highs near 60.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam...
TPD: Man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old
TPD says Alton Reid, 30, was arrested on April 21 and was charged with murder.
Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing man in car
Gary Ross told his family he was being bullied just days before his suicide.
Family calls for bullying prevention after suicide attempt leaves 8th grader brain dead
Some people living on Indiana Avenue say they want the abandoned home infested with pests to be...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Rodent infested abandoned home on Indiana Avenue
FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

Latest News

4/22: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/22: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Scattered showers both days this weekend, then frost/freeze concerns return early next week....
4/22: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
Scattered showers both days this weekend, then frost/freeze concerns return early next week....
4/22: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
4/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast