4/22: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: An evening shower or sprinkle, then clearing skies and colder late with lows in the mid-30s. SUNDAY: Patchy AM frost, otherwise partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and highs near 50. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold Sunday with frost likely and a freeze for some, lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: More frost and another freeze are likely Tuesday AM with lows in the low 30s, then partly sunny the rest of the day with a few afternoon showers and highs in the mid-50s. Partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with frost possible both mornings and then highs around 60, but it’ll be 5-10 degrees cooler near Lake Erie. Mostly sunny Friday, highs in the mid-60s. Steady rain returns next Saturday with highs near 60.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.