Attorney General Yost working to hold illegal dumpers accountable

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Attorney General David Yost launched his $1.1 million ‘Shine a Light on Dumpers’ campaign on the eve of Earth Day.

The campaign aims to help cities statewide, like Toledo, that deal with people illegally using plots of land as dumping grounds by investigating and prosecuting the crime.

“We want local law enforcement, prosecutors, and the public to know what they can do to combat the unsightly and unhealthy problem of dumping – and how my office can help them,” Yost said. “It’s time to reclaim our communities from these polluters.”

Robert Kropacezewsk lives in between two properties that people use as dumping sites.

“The past seven or eight years it’s been really bad. Just because the houses are abandoned people think that’s where they get rid of stuff, like mattresses, and all that good stuff,” says Kropacezewsk.

According to Kropacezewsk people who don’t even live in the area treat the land like a garbage can. “It’s horrible, I hate it. It’s just a shame. I’m embarrassed to have people come to my house because of the two houses next to me,” says Kropacezewsk.

Attorney General Yost is working alongside his Environmental Enforcement Section to hold the dumpers accountable. The campaign will play out in two stages; the first will work to educate law enforcement on how to investigate illegal dumping, and the second will supply them with the technology to properly investigate and prosecute.

