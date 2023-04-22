Family calls for bullying prevention after suicide attempt leaves 8th grader brain dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe eighth-grader Gary Ross attempted suicide Monday after telling his family he was being bullied at school last Thursday. The 13-year-old was declared brain dead on Wednesday.

“He wanted to come home, said he wasn’t feeling well that people were really bullying him. I know that his dad and step mom kept him home on Friday because he just really didn’t want to go to school,” said Ross’ Cousin Melissa Stalnaker.

The family is calling on Monroe Public Schools to take action to prevent bullying. They want more monitoring in bathrooms and hallways, and stronger consequences for bullying.

“Make sure someone is checking on these kids. Go into the classroom. Talk about mental health. Let them know that they feel comfortable enough to come and talk about their bullies to you. And do something about it,” Stalnaker said.

After Ross’ suicide, another Monroe Middle School parent is stepping forward, saying her son is being bullied too.

“All year he’s been being bullied. He’s been physically attacked. He’s been called a school shooter, a druggie. He was attacked in the bathroom by a couple of kids, attacked that same week on the bus,” said Ashley Warren. “I know my son is hurting.”

Warren too is calling for administration to do more. Superintendent Andrew Shaw says they have been.

“That belief that we’re not doing anything is quite the falsehood. We’re always investigating, we’re always doing things. The challenge that people have is that we can’t disclose. We can’t share how we discipline,” Shaw said.

Shaw encourages students to speak up if they see or experience bullying. He says there are multiple ways students can report bullying.

“They can put in a help ticket through their chrome book to communicate to staff. They can also drop off a note here. We have okay to say, which is private. We have a bullying form on our website,” Shaw said.

His family will donate Ross’ organs on Saturday.

“Our hearts are broken so bad that it feels like you’re having a heart attack,” said his Step Mom Audra Justice.

They invite friends and family to gather outside Detroit’s Children’s Hospital of Michigan at 9:30 a.m. to show their support. The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses and support Ross’ father during his leave from work.

