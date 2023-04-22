TFRD deems house fire suspicious

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a suspicious fire Saturday.

The fire happened on Albion Street near Post Street.

Toledo Fire told 13abc that the house was empty at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Firefighters said they started an investigation into the fire because of the suspicious nature of the blaze.

