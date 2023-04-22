Birthday Club
TFRD deems house fire suspicious

The fire happened on Albion Street near Post Street.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a suspicious fire Saturday.

The fire happened on Albion Street near Post Street.

Toledo Fire told 13abc that the house was empty at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Firefighters said they started an investigation into the fire because of the suspicious nature of the blaze.

