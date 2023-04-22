TFRD investigates cause of vacant house fire Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a vacant house fire Saturday.

The fire happened on the 300 block of Pulaski Street around 5 a.m.

TFRD told 13abc that the home was vacant and no one was hurt in the fire.

Crews said the building is salvageable and will not have to be torn down.

Officials said the cause is under investigation, but Toledo Fire and Rescue believes the fire started on the side of the building.

