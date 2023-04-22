TPD: Teenager arrested for murder in Ravine Park Village shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old has been arrested by police for the murder of Jaden Skaggs in the Ravine Park Village shooting on April 10.

The Toledo Police Department arrested the 16-year-old suspect Friday. He was then booked overnight at the Lucas County Jail, officials said.

On April 10, TPD received reports of a person shot at Ravine Park Village. Upon arrival, officers found Skaggs, 15, suffering from what the Lucas County Coroner confirmed were multiple gunshot wounds.

Skaggs was pronounced dead at St Vincent’s Medical Center.

Skaggs is the seventh homicide victim this year.

