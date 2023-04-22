Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Teenager arrested for murder in Ravine Park Village shooting

A 16-year-old was arrested by police for murder in the Ravine Park Village shooting on April 10.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old has been arrested by police for the murder of Jaden Skaggs in the Ravine Park Village shooting on April 10.

The Toledo Police Department arrested the 16-year-old suspect Friday. He was then booked overnight at the Lucas County Jail, officials said.

On April 10, TPD received reports of a person shot at Ravine Park Village. Upon arrival, officers found Skaggs, 15, suffering from what the Lucas County Coroner confirmed were multiple gunshot wounds.

Skaggs was pronounced dead at St Vincent’s Medical Center.

Skaggs is the seventh homicide victim this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam...
TPD: Man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old
TPD says Alton Reid, 30, was arrested on April 21 and was charged with murder.
Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing man in car
Some people living on Indiana Avenue say they want the abandoned home infested with pests to be...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Rodent infested abandoned home on Indiana Avenue
Gary Ross told his family he was being bullied just days before his suicide.
Family calls for bullying prevention after suicide attempt leaves 8th grader brain dead
FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

Latest News

TPD: Teenager charged with murder in Ravine Park Village shooting
TPD: Teenager arrested for murder in Ravine Park Village shooting
TPD: Man charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old
TPD: Man charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old
The fire happened on Albion Street near Post Street.
TFRD deems house fire suspicious
TFRD deems house fire suspicious
TFRD deems house fire suspicious