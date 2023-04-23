4/23: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

The pavement is dry for the start of the Glass City Marathon this morning, though it won’t be that way by the afternoon as scattered showers return. That will be a running theme for the next two days to follow, and so too will frosty mornings. We’ll start off the new week at the freezing mark in Toledo (could be even lower in outlying areas), notching up only a degree or two for morning lows through the week. Highs will slowly climb back the low-60s by Friday, as another rainy system is slated to arrive that night.

