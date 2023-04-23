Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/23: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Chilly mornings & rainy afternoons ahead
A chilly start to the Glass City Marathon, then it's more cool mornings and rainy afternoons for the next few days. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The pavement is dry for the start of the Glass City Marathon this morning, though it won’t be that way by the afternoon as scattered showers return. That will be a running theme for the next two days to follow, and so too will frosty mornings. We’ll start off the new week at the freezing mark in Toledo (could be even lower in outlying areas), notching up only a degree or two for morning lows through the week. Highs will slowly climb back the low-60s by Friday, as another rainy system is slated to arrive that night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam...
TPD: Man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old
Gary Ross told his family he was being bullied just days before his suicide.
Family calls for bullying prevention after suicide attempt leaves 8th grader brain dead
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
TPD: Teenager arrested for murder in Ravine Park Village shooting
TPD says Alton Reid, 30, was arrested on April 21 and was charged with murder.
Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing man in car
Neighbors fed up with stinky situation in Adrian
Neighbors fed up with stinky situation in Adrian

Latest News

A chilly start to the Glass City Marathon, then it's more cool mornings and rainy afternoons...
4/23: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
4/22: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/22: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/22: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/22: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/22: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/22: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast